Disney Sues Gov. Ron DeSantis for “Targeted …Retaliation”

“The company claimed “a targeted campaign of government retaliation,” which it said stemmed from its criticism of a contentious state education law,” reports the NY Times.

The state education law, which Disney repeatedly lied about, is only contentious because Disney and other opponents portrayed it as something it isn’t.

On Wednesday, a board appointed by Mr. DeSantis to oversee government services at Disney World voted to nullify two agreements that gave Disney vast control over expansion at the 25,000-acre resort complex. Within minutes, Disney sued Mr. DeSantis, the five-member board, and other state officials in federal court, claiming “a targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

Sadly, Disney might have a case.

Disney’s lawsuit accused Mr. DeSantis of a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint.” The campaign, the complaint added, “now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

Disney wants to keep their special district status while they indoctrinate children in gender ideology in schools. They are a private enterprise and probably can do it. However, Gov. DeSantis said they can’t do it if they rely on government largesse. Gov. DeSantis has not yet responded to this lawsuit.

The law they are talking about bans indoctrination. It was dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law, but “gay” is never used. It applies to all sexual indoctrination K-3.

