New Comprehensive Report of J6: Trump Is Not Guilty

The comprehensive Loudermilk report of J6 came out this week and deserves a lot more attention than it’s getting. The report found that Donald Trump was not guilty of inciting the riot. They found “no evidence” that he wanted his followers to hang Mike Pence.

We knew this and had the evidence before, but it’s documented now.

The J6 committee constantly highlighted the miniature wood gallows found on Capitol grounds on January 6. They conveniently never found out who constructed the toy-like gallows. Democrats used it to claim Trump supporters wanted to hang people. How is it possible they couldn’t find out with all those cameras and investigators around?

Capitol Police dismantled it and took it away. Who built it – Capitol Police, perhaps?

The J6 panel never revealed any information about the alleged bombs and bomber either, at least not yet.

The report shows how Liz Cheney framed the corrupt narrative around January 6. Cheney possibly coached Cassidy Hutchinson, the star witness against Donald Trump on the J6 panel. Without Hutchinson’s lawyer present, Cheney appears to have tampered with the witness’s testimony.

Hutchinson came up with nonsensical lies about Donald Trump grabbing the steering wheel of the Beast and throwing ketchup against a wall or Trump giving his support of violence against Mike Pence.

The report reveals that in her initial interviews with the Select Committee on February 23, 2022, and March 7, 2022, Hutchinson did not mention Trump supporting calls for violence against Pence.

It wasn’t until a May 17, 2022, interview – notably “at Representative Cheney’s insistence” – that this explosive claim suddenly materialized.

“The Select Committee — relying on nothing other than Hutchinson’s testimony — incorrectly asserted in its Report that President Trump agreed with the rioters chanting that Vice President Pence deserved to be hanged,” the new report states, highlighting the dangerous practice of building major historical conclusions on single-source testimony.

They also noted that the aide, someone with Donald Trump during the relevant period in the President’s Dining Room – provided testimony directly contradicting Hutchinson’s third-hand account.

The stories were always unsubstantiated, and the entire panel knew Hutchinson lied. They lied to take Trump out.

Cheney wanted to depose Donald Trump.

Additionally, multiple individuals who worked closely with then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed he would never have behaved in the manner Hutchinson described.

The J6 panel deleted a terabyte of information from the investigation, and no one seemed to be able to retrieve it.

The DoD dismissed Donald Trump’s call for the National Guard. Co-Chair Liz Cheney knew the truth.

Cheney arranged for a Hollywood producer to produce a film distorting Americans’ view of J6.

Then, the committee deprived witnesses of due process rights and lawyers, hid or manipulated evidence, and barred witnesses who could counter their witnesses.

Everyone on the J6 panel knew they were suborning perjury. The House investigators want Liz Cheny criminally investigated for witness tampering, a very serious crime.

