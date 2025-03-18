District Judges Have Control of the Executive Branch

Numerous district judges have halted every action by the President so far. This is obvious lawfare. Can we impeach them or do anything?

Can We Impeach These Radical Judges?

The House can impeach a judge with a simple majority vote. The articles would then be transmitted to the Senate, and a trial would be triggered.

The trial process would depend on what Republican leadership wants.

If the House were to vote to impeach a federal judge, it would require two-thirds of the senators present to vote for conviction. That will never happen.

Judges are Teflon. The only hope might be to have their jurisdiction removed or reduced. Perhaps the Supreme Court or Congress will come through.

District judges are now in full control of the Executive Branch. It has gone exactly as Chuck Schumer predicted. We live in a judicial oligarchy unless something changes the path we are on.

Chief Justice Roberts doesn’t appear to be offended by that, only that Donald Trump called for Judge Boasberg’s impeachment. Apparently, Justice Roberts doesn’t think President Trump has the right to say it.

Four Articles of Impeachment have been drawn up on Justices.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg: Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, announced Tuesday that he had introduced an impeachment resolution, saying on social media that Boasberg was “guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and should be removed from office.” U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer: There are two impeachment resolutions against Engelmayer. Reps. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., and Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., each has his own resolution. Both have been referred to the Judiciary Committee. U.S. District Judge John Bates: He faces an impeachment resolution introduced by Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., which was referred to the Judiciary Committee. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali: He also faces an impeachment resolution introduced by Ogles. That one was also referred to the Judiciary Committee.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email