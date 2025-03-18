JFK Files Are Released

The JFK files were released at about 7:10 p.m. ET. Despite Donald Trump’s request not to be redacted, there are redactions. No one in government does what they are told to do.
There’s tons & tons of redactions/black outs in these files!!!
Trump said NO REDACTIONS‼️ pic.twitter.com/AKzSfFHrag
— L.A ♥️ (@FACTMATTER2024) March 18, 2025
A Couple of Interesting Messages
This guy Sergy knew Oswald would be killed after killing Kennedy and that MLK would also be killed. He knew Kennedy would be killed in Dallas as well pic.twitter.com/xQqq9tX9sx
— David (@husky6678) March 18, 2025
Gary Underhill died nearly six months after Kennedy. In a book written about him, the author said Underhill was right-handed, but the bullet entered behind the left ear. This is an old story.
