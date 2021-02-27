Disturbing! Biden, Leader of the Free World, speaks in Texas – sort of

Joe Biden, puppet president, went down to Texas to give the suffering Texans a boost. Texas is the Holy Grail. If Democrats win the state, they will never have to deal with Republicans again.
As he gave his introduction, he looked sadly confused. He spoke at the opening of a new vaccination site at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He addressed Lizzie Pannil Fletcher, a far-left candidate for Congress:
“Lizzie Panilli, uh, excuse me, Pannill, and uh, what am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here. And, uh… uh…Mayor Turner…”
In the next clip, he goes with a non sequitur to distract from his obvious state of confusion:
“My family spent a lot of time here in Houston by the way. And, uh, hey John Eddy, how are you buddy I didn’t see you there?… I could be known for as president. I would be the end, the president who end during his era ended cancer as we know it. (cough)
Watch:
Belly laughs, clinking champagne glasses, cheers, fist pumps in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, Pyongyang, Caracas, Cuba.
Comrade Karl laughs hysterically in the hot sulfur stench place.
Ol’ Scratch grins and fills out another postcard to Uncle Joe.
Oh dear Lord that was torturous! no wonder the CCP bent over o Biden’s current representatives and rammed a covid swab up their butts. I guess the American people will not be getting the much delayed SOTU address anytime soon from this rattled corpse.
Of course the ChiCom puppet masquerading as POTUS failed to explain why his DOE refused to grant emergency permission for Texas to ramp up the production of coal based energy thereby causing the crisis. Texans have learned their lesson.No more so-called geren power and more coal and natural gas and the federal DOE be damned!