Disturbing! Biden, Leader of the Free World, speaks in Texas – sort of









Joe Biden, puppet president, went down to Texas to give the suffering Texans a boost. Texas is the Holy Grail. If Democrats win the state, they will never have to deal with Republicans again.

As he gave his introduction, he looked sadly confused. He spoke at the opening of a new vaccination site at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He addressed Lizzie Pannil Fletcher, a far-left candidate for Congress:

“Lizzie Panilli, uh, excuse me, Pannill, and uh, what am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here. And, uh… uh…Mayor Turner…”

In the next clip, he goes with a non sequitur to distract from his obvious state of confusion:

“My family spent a lot of time here in Houston by the way. And, uh, hey John Eddy, how are you buddy I didn’t see you there?… I could be known for as president. I would be the end, the president who end during his era ended cancer as we know it. (cough)

Watch:

Related