Warren’s whistleblower bill turns Americans into government spies









Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced a new bill on February 4th, titled S268, the Whistleblower Protection Act.

It reads like something you would see in pre-war Germany in that the government encourages snitching on colleagues, possibly neighbors.

If they forget to wear masks, they could be in trouble under this law.

She’s broadened the definition of a whistleblower to include the pandemic. The virus is an excuse to push the country left.

The Act’s goal: To protect certain whistleblowers seeking to ensure accountability and oversight of the Nation’s COVID–19 pandemic response, and for other purposes.

It covers more than just whistleblowing. Warren wants people to turn colleagues or neighbors in to the government for punishment.

She’s a tyrant who is always looking for ways to control people.

Check this out:

SEC. 3. PROTECTING WHISTLEBLOWERS.

(a) Prohibition Of Reprisals.—

(1) IN GENERAL.—A protected individual may not be discharged, demoted, blacklisted, prejudiced by any action or lack of action, or otherwise discriminated against in any way (including in the hiring process and including by the threat of any such action or inaction) for—

(A) disclosing, being perceived as disclosing, or preparing to disclose (including assisting in disclosing, being perceived as assisting in disclosing, or preparing to assist in disclosing and including a disclosure made in the ordinary course of the duties of the protected individual) to an officer or entity described in paragraph (2) information that the protected individual reasonably believes is evidence of misconduct that violates, obstructs, or undermines any statute, rule, or regulation with respect to any Coronavirus pandemic-related program, project, or activity, including—

(i) gross mismanagement of an agency contract, subcontract, grant, or subgrant relating to covered funds;

(ii) a gross waste of covered funds;

(iii) a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety;

(iv) an abuse of authority related to the distribution, implementation, or use of covered funds, including conflict of interest or partiality; and

(v) a violation of any statute, rule, or regulation related to an agency contract, subcontract (including the competition for or negotiation of a contract or subcontract), grant, or subgrant, awarded or issued relating to covered funds; or

(B) refusing to obey an order that the protected individual reasonably believes would require that individual to violate a statute, rule, or regulation with respect to any Coronavirus pandemic-related program, project, or activity. [Bold is mine]

Related