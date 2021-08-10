Disturbing clip of people who want the unvaxxed in prison

















Comedian Mark Dice wanted to know if people would agree to imprison un-vaccinated adults. He asked people to sign a petition to arrest and jail anyone who refuses to be vaccinated.

It’s terrifying to know that many do. These are the type of people who enable dictators.

They are the leftists who will bring us to our knees. Americans who don’t believe in freedom need to be made to live in China for a year.

Watch the clip, it’s disturbing:

Petty despots like Dr. Fraud are making this happen and people who follow him mindlessly forgot how to think for themselves. Communists like Occupy Democrats further the cause.

BREAKING NEWS: Dr. Fauci comes out in favor of vaccination mandates for businesses and colleges, blames the unvaccinated for the rapid spread of the deadly Delta variant. RT IF YOU AGREE WITH DR. FAUCI! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 8, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul: "I've been telling everyone for a year now that Dr. Fauci and other public health bureaucrats were not following the science and I have been proven right time and time again." pic.twitter.com/zkqrjDmOH4 — The Hill (@thehill) August 9, 2021

