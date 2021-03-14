Disturbing! Cuomo had vax head ask county execs if they back him









The Washington Examiner reports that the head of the vaccine rollout in New York, Csar Larry Schwartz, called other officials to find out if they supported Andrew Cuomo. Or, as he put it, just to gauge support. Since one of the things Andrew Cuomo is accused of is threatening people, this is particularly disturbing.

Schwartz is a friend of Andrew Cuomo’s and he has power over the distribution of the vaccine.

“I did nothing wrong,” Schwartz said. “I have always conducted myself in a manner commensurate to a high ethical standard.”

At least one Democratic county executive found it inappropriate in the least.

Schwartz is one of Cuomo’s closest advisors and his “enforcer.

“Everyone took my call or called me back,” Schwartz wrote in an email. “NOBODY indicated they were uncomfortable discussing with me or thought it was inappropriate.”

“There was no pressure and I never asked anyone to support the Governor,” Schwartz said. “All I asked them was if their public position of calling for an independent investigation by the Attorney General and waiting for the outcome of her report had changed.”

Cuomo is Tammany Hall level corrupt.

