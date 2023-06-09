WTH Is This? Our Enemies Are Laughing At Us

This is one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in a long time. This flag does not belong hanging with the US Flag. Only people who hate us would do such a thing. Our enemies are laughing at us.

We do not honor a flag like this. This is sick.

You are watching the San Francisco police, fire, and sheriff’s department saluting the pride flag.

They are pandering to the LGBTQIA2SS+ Pride mafia. This is not about gay people. This is about a perverse ideology that will destroy society.


Greg
Greg
48 seconds ago

That’s why you do not unconditionally support these officers. They are willing participants in the destruction of culture, society and country.

Peter Prange
Peter Prange
8 minutes ago

Insanity reigns!

John Vieira
John Vieira
23 minutes ago

This IS the REAL pandemic!!!

