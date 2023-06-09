WTH Is This? Our Enemies Are Laughing At Us

This is one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in a long time. This flag does not belong hanging with the US Flag. Only people who hate us would do such a thing. Our enemies are laughing at us.

We do not honor a flag like this. This is sick.

You are watching the San Francisco police, fire, and sheriff’s department saluting the pride flag.

Our enemies are LAUGHING AT US. Absolutely DISGUSTING! pic.twitter.com/U4V2kHr0Wj — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 8, 2023

They are pandering to the LGBTQIA2SS+ Pride mafia. This is not about gay people. This is about a perverse ideology that will destroy society.

Joint Statement of San Francisco’s Deputy Sheriffs, Firefighters & Police Officers on Pride Parade’s Ban on Law Enforcement Uniforms pic.twitter.com/wsLRx0sxuP — San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association (@SanFranciscoDSA) May 23, 2022

