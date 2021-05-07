DJT: MI dump of 149,772 votes came in at 6:30, 96% for Biden

At 6:31 in the morning on November 4th, a dump of 149,772 votes came in to the State of Michigan. Biden received 96% of those votes and the State miraculously went to him. Has the Michigan State Senate started their review of the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 yet, or are they about to start? If not, they should be run out of office. Likewise, at 3:42 in the morning, a dump of 143,379 votes came in to the state of Wisconsin, also miraculously, given to Biden. Where did these “votes” come from? Both were State Election changing events, and that is on top of the other corruption without even including the fact that neither state got Legislative approval, which is required under the United States Constitution.

People who feel frustrated with the former president’s focus on the 2020 election or who think it’s only about him should consider the fact that we don’t have a democracy/Republic if our vote isn’t protected.