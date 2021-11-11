Harvard-Harris Poll Found 71% of Voters Want Migrants Sent Back to Mexico

















The latest Harvard-Harris poll found that 71% of Americans say migrants should be sent back to Mexico instead of released into the United States; 67% say Biden was wrong to end the Trump-era “Remain-in-Mexico” policy; 54% say the Biden Administration is creating an open border; 68% say stricter policies are needed at the border; and 73% say the surge is a crisis that needs to be dealt with immediately.

It is very difficult to get 71% of Americans to agree on anything. It’s especially surprising to see the number this high given the media deception about the crisis. The media is hiding the severity of it.

Americans clearly don’t want open borders but there aren’t many politicians in power who care what Americans think or want.

The poll took place between October 26-28 among 1,578 registered voters. The results were weighted for race/ethnicity, marital status, household size, income, employment, education, political party and ideology.

Whether the US is on the right track: 11% of Republicans say right track from a high of 34% in June; 66% of Democrats say right track from a high of 81% in June; and 28% of Independents say right track as opposed to a high or 44% in June.

As for the economy, 11% of Republicans, 60% of Democrats, and 27% of Independents say it’s on the right track.

Biden’s job approval overall is allegedly at 43%.

Most voters do not approve of the job Joe Biden is doing in any given area.

53% of Americans have questions about Biden’s fitness and 58% think he is too old to be president.

59% of Democrats say that people should be able to choose their gender, 18% of Republicans agree and 36% of Independents.

75% oppose defunding the police and 64% oppose ending cash bail.

A majority of Americans also seem to be sold on some of the more Marxist tenets of equity and racial justice as well as climate change.

