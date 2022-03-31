DJT’s Statement on FEC Fining the DNC and Hillary Campaign

The FEC fined the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign a little more than one million dollars for lying about the faked dossier used to smear Donald Trump and provide fodder for the Russiagate hoax.

The election agency said that Clinton and the DNC violated strict rules on describing expenditures of payments funneled to the opposition research firm Fusion GPS through their law firm, The Washington Examiner reports.

A combined $1,024,407.97 was paid by the treasurers of the DNC and Clinton campaign to law firm Perkins Coie for Fusion GPS’s information, and the party and campaign hid the reason.

They put it down as legal aid and services. The complaint was filed over three years ago.

Donald Trump’s statement:

TWO SYSTEMS OF JUSTICE

We have two systems of justice in this country. One protects corrupt Democrats. The other puts Republicans on the hot pit regularly.

This is no longer a democracy and it has enabled corrupt Democrats like Hillary Clinton to take control of the Democrat Party and destroy it. It has allowed socialists and communists to take power.

Hillary Clinton is never held to account. She’s Teflon, no matter what she does.

Hating Trump doesn’t give people the right to destroy the rights of others. We need fairness.

