Lavrov: “Unacceptable” to Have US and NATO in Neighboring States or Central Asia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that any NATO military presence in Central Asia and neighboring States will undermine the security of the Russian-led bloc in the region.
The minister made his comment at an Afghanistan-themed summit in Tunxi, China.
“We believe it’s unacceptable to have any US and NATO military infrastructure, or their Afghan helpers, on the territory of neighboring states, especially in Central Asia,” Lavrov said, adding that “such designs go against the security interests of our countries.”
RUSSIA’S LAYING OUT STAKES
Neighboring states include China, Japan, North Korea, Mongolia, Estonia, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia.
Russia’s border also includes the United States. There are only 3,750 meters separating Russia and the U.S. The border between the countries passes through the water in the Bering Strait in between the Diomede Islands. Ratmanov Island (Big Diomede) belongs to Russia. Krusenstern Island (Little Diomede) belongs to the U.S.
Central Asia extends from the Caspian Sea in the west to the border of western China in the east. It is bounded on the north by Russia and on the south by Iran, Afghanistan, and China. The region consists of the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.
This is what making Russia our enemy looks like. Thanks, Joe. Thanks, Democrats.
Russia with economy roughly that of NYS and military that turns out to be that of a third world as exposed during invasion of Ukraine does not have the power to dictate to he rest if the world how things ought to be. Emperor has no clothes.
We have always been at WAR with Eurasia.
What, you didn’t get a vote on poking the Bear?
But, but, but, muh democracy?
In 1823, President James Monroe declared the Monroe Doctrine. It basically said that The European Powers, were obligated to respect the Western Hemisphere as the United States’ sphere of interest. What we are seeing today is the Putin Doctrine. America is to respect Russia’s sphere of influence and stay out of Europe. For many Decades China has been declaring their Asian Doctrine telling America to stay out of Asia. Traitor Joe has so weaken America that both Russia and China are now in the position to enforce their doctrines. Traitor Joe must be stopped by any means available to the Congress, the Military or possibly the States. Otherwise, we are more likely than not going to see Civil War.
The Military’s allegiance is to the Constitution, not a Compromised Dictator who obviously has mental issues. Why isn’t the Military on our Southern Border protecting America from invasion? Why isn’t the Congress Impeaching a clearly compromised President? Why haven’t the Courts overturned a clearly Fraudulent Election and actively declaring Government Officials in Contempt of Court for lying to the Court and ignoring Court Orders? Hundreds of Bureaucrats belong in Jail. What we have at this moment is a total breakdown of the Federal Government. There has already been a Coup and the People have been very patient. Everything I see and hear tells me that patients is running out. In the Country with the most heavily armed civilian population, I don’t see how the Coup will win unless they are true Mad Men who will annihilate the US Population in the Tens or even Hundreds of Millions. We have already seen the US Government take Political Prisoners and Declare Parents trying to protect their children Terrorist. We know we are are dealing with Sociopaths in the Congress and White House, but are they Democidal Mad Men or is it that these people are just Suicidal Martyrs who think they will make their place in history via Death by Patriot. It is clear that Traitor Joe has mental issues, but it also appears that almost all of the DC Beltway is programmed for failure and suffers from acute Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Putin is a President protecting his country’s interest. He is clearly not a Mad Man. Joe Biden is a Compromised Traitor with Mental Issues doing everything he can to destroy his country. If there was a vote today between Putin and Biden, I bet Putin would win. That is how hated Traitor Joe is by more than half of the Americans I come in contact with. But then I live in a very Religious and Conservative Red State. My Liberal Sister has classified my politics as to the right of Attila the Hun, but my politics is becoming moderate and that is scary because the Communist are just looking for any reason to impose Martial Law.
Funny how that “third world military” is in the final stage of mopping up in Mariupol with the only Azov battalion left hiding in a bomb shelter at a factory. The NATO trained and equipped military is taking significant losses.
Alexander’s report on the peace meeting.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sAK88CuD_Ns/
This is probably the best overall analysis of the subject.
Russia is just a corrupt gas station with a lot of nuks most of which would probably be duds. We need to actively work to remove Putin and his cronies trying to put the Soviet Union humpty dumpty back together. The regime is hostile and corrupt. They lie whenever their lips move.
It would appear that the US is following the (DOD funded) Rand Corporation’s report.
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_briefs/RB10000/RB10014/RAND_RB10014.pdf