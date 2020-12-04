DNI: China plans to dominate the world & has infiltrated US bastions of power

DNI John Ratcliffe sat down for an interview with Catherine Herridge of CBS News to share some stunning information about China. He also touched on foreigners and voter fraud.

China targets lawmakers through blackmail, bribery, overt, and covert influence to get the laws and policies in the US that are favorable to China, Ratcliffe told Herridge.

He said that China intends to dominate the world as a superpower economically, militarily, and technologically. The US loses about $500 billion a year, $6,000 a household as a result of what China is doing on the economic espionage front. They are an ideological enemy.

His message to Joe Biden is China is our greatest adversary. It is the greatest threat we have face since World War II. They plan to replace the US as a superpower. What they did with COVID-19 is only the beginning. They have no regard for individual liberties. They want to set the rules of the market place under an authoritarian regime.

Their economic espionage is “Rob, Replicate + Replace.”

Ratcliffe also made it clear that Joe Biden has been given all the same intel the President receives.

Watch the clips:

DNI Ratcliffe tells @CBS_Herridge that China is using blackmail, bribery and covert influence to target members of Congress and make sure “only laws that are favorable to China are passed” pic.twitter.com/3hQ23hXvtF — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 3, 2020

#China @DNI_Ratcliffe tells @CBSNews that Beijing’s economic espionage strategy is “Rob, Replicate + Replace” that means steal American ideas, copy them + then replace the US companies that created the technology WATCH: https://t.co/WhjJUioaGm — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 4, 2020

DNI John Ratcliffe tells @CBS_Herridge every U.S. household loses up to $6,000 a year from China’s economic espionage @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/uA2nYWJzLI — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 4, 2020

Voter fraud is a domestic law enforcement issue and he does not have any intel yet that indicates foreign agents can alter votes.

#OriginalReporting No intelligence so far has shown that a foreign adversary or criminal group had the ability to change voting results, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says in an exclusive interview with @CBS_Herridge pic.twitter.com/Y4yWbFjliS — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 4, 2020