DNI: China plans to dominate the world & has infiltrated US bastions of power

By
M. Dowling
-
0

DNI John Ratcliffe sat down for an interview with Catherine Herridge of CBS News to share some stunning information about China. He also touched on foreigners and voter fraud.

China targets lawmakers through blackmail, bribery, overt, and covert influence to get the laws and policies in the US that are favorable to China, Ratcliffe told Herridge.

He said that China intends to dominate the world as a superpower economically, militarily, and technologically. The US loses about $500 billion a year, $6,000 a household as a result of what China is doing on the economic espionage front. They are an ideological enemy.

His message to Joe Biden is China is our greatest adversary. It is the greatest threat we have face since World War II. They plan to replace the US as a superpower. What they did with COVID-19 is only the beginning. They have no regard for individual liberties. They want to set the rules of the market place under an authoritarian regime.

Their economic espionage is “Rob, Replicate + Replace.”

Ratcliffe also made it clear that Joe Biden has been given all the same intel the President receives.

Watch the clips:

Voter fraud is a domestic law enforcement issue and he does not have any intel yet that indicates foreign agents can alter votes.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.