Tucker slams Mike Lee for bill giving high-tech jobs to foreigners

Yesterday the Senate passed a bill amended by Mike Lee by unanimous consent that gives away high-tech jobs to foreigners, Tucker Carlson says. It is bipartisan.

If true, we are killing off jobs for American youth.

The India Times says it will ease a backlog of Indians trying to come for decades [to take our jobs]. Nothing against Indians, we like Indians, good people, but these are US jobs.

Watch:

Senator @kevincramer only cares about the interests of Big Tech executives. Companies like Microsoft love the H-1B visa because it provides them with indentured labor that will work for less than market wages in exchange for Green Cards. American workers are negatively impacted pic.twitter.com/MNE94dmTJN — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) December 4, 2020