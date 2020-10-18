DNI Ratcliffe calls for investigation of 2017 ICA

DNI Ratcliffe wants the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of “Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections” investigated. He sent a referral to the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

THE 2017 ICA claimed the Russians were helping Donald Trump win and Hillary Clinton lose. Why would Russians do that? Hillary gave away the store to the Russians from canceling Eastern European Defense Systems to uranium mines.

The referral was sent to the CIA Inspector General in 2018 but no meaningful action was taken, according to CBS News’ Catherine Herridge. It was ignored.

DNI Ratcliffe wants to know more about the CIA, NSA, FBI findings — with HIGH CONFIDENCE — that Putin ordered the 2016 influence campaign to “undermine faith in US democratic process” and “denigrate Secretary Clinton” to “harm her electability” and developed a “clear preference” for President Trump. Not all agencies agreed.

DNI Ratcliffe also wants it declassified as per Rep. Nunes’ request.

The agencies will just ignore this, hoping Joe Biden wins. They’re corrupt to the core.

The Intel agencies are not coming forward with information and Nunes believes they are wholly corrupt.

Obama-Biden era political appointees overruled career intelligence officials who raised concerns about some things being included in the ICA.

Not all agencies were in agreement, at least not to the same degree. The NSA had ‘moderate’ confidence in the report. Also, the dossier, now known to be fraudulent was part of the assessment.