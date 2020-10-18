Huge turnout for Trump rally in Beverly Hills

Huge rally in Beverly Hills for President Trump! They are holding them every week and the turnout is impressive.
Beverly Hills Trump Rally. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/sq5sFmoMfV
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 17, 2020
Beverly Hills California
Saturday rally to support president Trump pic.twitter.com/GZ9VFmqWfL
— ASEFEH SHIRAFKAN (@Asefeh_Broker) October 11, 2020
It’s seriously not looking good for Biden when you have a Trump rally in Beverly Hills. The only way they can win is they steal it somehow and the people won’t sit back this time….pic.twitter.com/cx8FXPgdRw
— PaulsWalls16 (@PaulsWalls2) October 11, 2020
Truth! pic.twitter.com/5DIUby286V
— Ari David (@AriDavidUSA) October 17, 2020
Love these shirts, seen at the Beverly Hills Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/YMRkGbY7qj
— Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) October 11, 2020
Covering the Freedom Rally in Beverly Hills, a weekly Trump rally in Beverly Hills that’s grown to one of the largest regular pro-Trump events in Los Angeles.
Event scheduled to start at 3 and already around 200 here.
Stay posted for updates! pic.twitter.com/PW44J1uzEX
— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 10, 2020
LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK
On Long Island, thousands took part in a huge car caravan! Sunday, a much bigger one is going to Montauk!
The lunatic Black Lives Matter white people tried to block the caravan. They’re mostly students from Stony Brook U and local high schools. The organizers are bona fide local communists.