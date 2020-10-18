Huge turnout for Trump rally in Beverly Hills

Huge rally in Beverly Hills for President Trump! They are holding them every week and the turnout is impressive.

LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK

On Long Island, thousands took part in a huge car caravan! Sunday, a much bigger one is going to Montauk!

The lunatic Black Lives Matter white people tried to block the caravan. They’re mostly students from Stony Brook U and local high schools. The organizers are bona fide local communists.

