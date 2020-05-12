DNI Ric Grenell declassified Obama officials who unmasked Flynn!

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has declassified a list of former Obama administration officials who were allegedly involved in the “unmasking” of former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his conversations with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition, a senior U.S. official tells ABC News.

If this is revealed shortly, which presumably it will, it might provide strong evidence as to what the Obama administration was up to after President Trump was elected.

It is highly suspect when an outgoing administration spies on an opponent’s campaign and nominees.

Why were they classified in the first place? The Obama administration selectively leaked these conversations.

Grenell, who remains the U.S. ambassador to Germany along with being the acting DNI, visited the Justice Department last week and brought the list with him, according to the official.

During the Russia hoax investigation, former officials improperly unveiled Flynn’s identity from intercepts of his call with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Grenell’s visit came the same week that Attorney General William Barr moved to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn following his guilty plea for lying to the FBI about his conversations with Kislyak.

Barr has said that new information revealed in recent weeks about the conduct of FBI officials involved in the interview of Flynn showed that their investigation was not “legitimate.”

“They did not have a basis for a counterintelligence investigation against Flynn at that stage, based on a perfectly legitimate and appropriate call he made as a member of the transition,” Barr said in an interview with CBS last week.

ABC NEWS PROPAGANDA

Critics, including nearly 2,000 former DOJ officials, have argued the move was part of a pattern of Barr looking to undermine an investigation that was politically damaging for President Donald Trump. The officials called for Barr to resign over his intervention in the case, ABC News reported.

We love the 2,000 former DOJ officials. That is a political stunt by a leftist organization. When the members are told to sign a letter or petition, they do it.

In May 2019, Trump empowered Barr with declassification authority for his broader investigation into the Russia probe.

While the law requires that identifying information of U.S. persons picked up during foreign surveillance be “masked,” high-ranking intelligence officials can request the identities be revealed if they feel the information is necessary to further understand the intercepts, according to ABC News.

If that’s the standard, why bother having one at all? Obama must have eased that standard or it is fake news from ABC.

Former national security adviser under Obama, Susan Rice, has openly admitted she unmasked the identities of some senior Trump officials during the presidential transition. She says she didn’t leak any identities and said nothing she did was politically motivated.

In 2017, Rep. Devin Nunes accused the Obama administration of improper unmasking of Trump transition officials. ABC found that unbelievable.

ABC is wrong. It is clear that someone unmasked Flynn’s call and some of the president’s calls and then leaked them.

If Democrats say it wasn’t politically motivated, that is supposed to be good enough.