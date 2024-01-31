NYC Immediately Releases Violent Migrants Who Beat Up Officers

According to the New York Post, on Saturday night, two NYPD officers were brutally attacked by a group of migrants in Times Square.

The shocking video footage shows the officers initially telling the group to move along before a scuffle broke out. The officers wrestled one illegal to the ground.

WATCH: Two @NYPD officers were recently beaten by migrants and released without bail.@POTUS & @SecMayorkas have turned the American dream into the American nightmare. pic.twitter.com/oUjxjFnmQN — Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (@RepDesposito) January 31, 2024

Several other men then attacked the officers, kicking them repeatedly as officers continued struggling with the first man.

We’re allowing scum into the country.

Four men were initially arrested and charged with assault. A fifth man was later arrested on Monday and charged. All five were released without bail, according to WNYW-TV.

Why aren’t they deported?

The officers were badly bruised and had facial scrapes.

Instead, the illegal aliens go into the station, have their fingerprints taken, and they walk out. Why wouldn’t they keep committing crimes?

It’s an evil approach to law enforcement.

According to sources cited by the New York Post, one of the suspects, a 24-year-old named Yorman Reveron, has two other cases against him.

We have people like Daniel Hernandez Martinez, who was arrested and released, is a Venezuelan migrant who arrived in New York in July. According to a New York Post report, he was arrested six times on 14 different charges in two months.

They won’t do anything about him until he kills someone.

Meet Daniel Hernandez Martinez, a Venezuelan migrant who arrived in NYC recently and has been on a crime spree since he arrived. So far he’s committed 14 crimes and been arrested 6 times. Those crimes include theft, assaulting a journalist, pulling a knife on an undercover… pic.twitter.com/J5SrQRxNBn — Travis (@Travis_in_Flint) September 17, 2023

According to the Post, Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, says it’s a “revolving door.”

In a statement about the attacks on Saturday, Hendry said, “Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is a revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one, the Post reported.

Revealing the futility of it, Hendry added, “It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can’t or won’t protect us while we do that work.”

In New York City, the police need sanctuary from the imported criminals and the politicians who hate them, prisons, and law enforcement.

