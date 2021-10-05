Doctor’s “jaw dropped after seeing the blood test” following the 2nd vaccine

Dr. Nathan Thompson worked with a patient who had type-2 diabetes. The patient told the doctor he had to get vaccinated to keep his job. While he didn’t want to do it, he needed the job.
Because the doctor had treated him, he had a history of the man’s blood tests which enabled the doctor to establish a baseline for what was a healthy immune system. Dr. Thompson had his patient take blood tests after the first and second COVID shots to see if the blood work was altered.
Dr. Thompson said, his “jaw dropped after seeing the blood test results following the second shot.”
The results alarmed Doctor Thompson so much that he made the video below. The blood work showed a serious negative impact on the natural immune system of the patient.
His patient is now more at risk after the vaccination. The antibodies that protect against cancer and other illnesses were compromised. Dr. Thompson has no idea how long this vaccine-induced autoimmune compromise will last in his patient.
Watch:
Found a pic the other day where the not-a-vax blood sample was almost black looking while the God given DNA still intact vaxless blood was normal looking.
Downloaded a pic of a sign with all the not-a-vax exemptions decreed by Emperor Joe and it said…cannot open due to low memory on a machine with several plus GB of RAM, used another program and it was the usual CCP/Deep State suspects with the USPS, congress, WH staff, Big Pharm employees, I thought we were all equal and the same in the egalitarian sewer?
Dr. Fauci and the Biden Administration tell us to follow the science. Well, here’s the real science behind the (you know what). Amazing how the doctor couldn’t even say vac—–e because it would trigger the algorithm that would get him cancelled.