Doctor’s “jaw dropped after seeing the blood test” following the 2nd vaccine

















Dr. Nathan Thompson worked with a patient who had type-2 diabetes. The patient told the doctor he had to get vaccinated to keep his job. While he didn’t want to do it, he needed the job.

Because the doctor had treated him, he had a history of the man’s blood tests which enabled the doctor to establish a baseline for what was a healthy immune system. Dr. Thompson had his patient take blood tests after the first and second COVID shots to see if the blood work was altered.

Dr. Thompson said, his “jaw dropped after seeing the blood test results following the second shot.”

The results alarmed Doctor Thompson so much that he made the video below. The blood work showed a serious negative impact on the natural immune system of the patient.

His patient is now more at risk after the vaccination. The antibodies that protect against cancer and other illnesses were compromised. Dr. Thompson has no idea how long this vaccine-induced autoimmune compromise will last in his patient.

Watch:

