Northwell fires 1400 employees out of 76,000 over vax mandate

















From Heroes to Castoffs

Northwell Health announced Monday that the company let go 1,400 employees who decided not to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

“Northwell regrets losing any employee under such circumstances, but as health care professionals and members of the largest health care provider in the state, we understand our unique responsibility to protect the health of our patients and each other,” a spokesperson for Northwell Health said in a statement.

According to the company’s website, Northwell Health employs more than 76,000 people. It is the state’s largest health care provider.

Northwell said its entire staff is now vaccinated. This includes both clinical and non-clinical workers, not just those who are directly coming in contact with patients.

