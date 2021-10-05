Northwell fires 1400 employees out of 76,000 over vax mandate

From Heroes to Castoffs
Northwell Health announced Monday that the company let go 1,400 employees who decided not to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.
“Northwell regrets losing any employee under such circumstances, but as health care professionals and members of the largest health care provider in the state, we understand our unique responsibility to protect the health of our patients and each other,” a spokesperson for Northwell Health said in a statement.
According to the company’s website, Northwell Health employs more than 76,000 people. It is the state’s largest health care provider.
Northwell said its entire staff is now vaccinated. This includes both clinical and non-clinical workers, not just those who are directly coming in contact with patients.
Thankfully they are not in our Red State region, it is mostly EDU here and one is within walking distance as hospitals are springing up like mushrooms.
If you don’t have their insurance package it is not recommended as the prices are outrageous.
Healthcare is destroyed as part of the build CCCP back even worse plan and best to be avoided by any means necessary.
A disruption in healthcare and denial of service to deplorable kulak untermenschen is part of the long Dark Winter plan.
Last year, health care workers were heroes who put their own lives in danger to save the lives of others. This year, they are being fired because they know the truth about the vaccine – it puts everyone’s life in danger.