DoD Acting Like Absolute Clowns Over Climate Change in Africa

The Department of Defense is very concerned about climate change affecting security in Africa. Meanwhile, our borders are open. We have drones on the Eastern Seaboard, and they are concerned about climate change affecting security in Africa.

“It’s an issue that our African colleagues raise to us repeatedly in almost every engagement overseas,” Maureen Farrell, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for African affairs said at the Defense Writers Group on Tuesday.

“The department’s work in this space is fundamentally about understanding, preparing for, and adapting to a changing strategic environment in which we cannot afford to fail,” Farrell said. “The consequences of inaction on climate will be severe, and our allies and partners will face growing security challenges as a result.”

Africa wants money, and the Left wants to give it to them.

DoD’s mission is to defend the US. You’d never guess it. Get the Doge’s on this!

January 20, 2025 can’t come soon enough.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email