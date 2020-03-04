DOD contractor aided terror-tied foreigner while Iraq embassy was under attack

The DOJ arrested and charged a Defense Department employee with helping Hizballah terrorists. “The charges we’ve filed today should serve as a warning to anyone who would consider disclosing classified national defense information to a terrorist organization.”

Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, was charged in the District of Columbia with transmitting highly sensitive classified national defense information to a foreign national with apparent connections to Hizballah, a foreign terrorist organization, Breaking 911 reported.

The foreign national was a romantic interest.

What she did is a hanging offense.

Thompson, a linguist, compromised the identities of human assets, putting their lives in danger. She did this in a war zone, giving away sensitive national defense information, including the real names of assets helping the United States.

“The conduct alleged in this complaint is a grave threat to national security, placed lives at risk, and represents a betrayal of our armed forces. The charges we’ve filed today should serve as a warning to anyone who would consider disclosing classified national defense information to a terrorist organization,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Shea for the District of Columbia.

THEY HAVE THE PROOF

Thompson was arrested by FBI Special Agents on February 27, 2020, at an overseas U.S. military facility where she worked as a contract linguist and held a Top Secret government security clearance.

She started her spying on the same day protesters stormed the U.S. embassy in Iraq to protest those strikes. The Defense contractor repeatedly accessed classified information she did not need to access.

She did this for six weeks as the Iraq embassy was under attack. The investigators reported she accessed dozens of files of human intel sources, including real names, personal identification data, background information, and photographs of the human assets, as well as operational cables detailing information the assets provided to the United States government.

They found evidence in her apartment. She sent the classified information to a co-conspirator, who is tied to Hizballah.