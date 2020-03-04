Rare rebuke from Justice Roberts after Schumer threatens two Justices by name

“You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer said.

Chief Justice John Roberts publicly chastised Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Wednesday. The rebuke came after Schumer commented outside the court as the justices were hearing a case on abortion rights, NBC News reported.

SENATOR CHARLES SCHUMER INTIMIDATES JUSTICES

Schumer is going to intimidate Justices now. But if it’s the other way, he would be appalled if their decision was even questioned.

The far-left New York Democrat suggested that President Donald Trump’s court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, “won’t know what hit” them if they vote to uphold abortion restrictions. He spoke during a rally on the sidewalk in front of the court building.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer said.

In a written statement issued late Wednesday, Roberts said: “statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, but they are dangerous.”

The court was hearing a challenge to a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

If Schumer cared about women as he claims, he would want this standard in place.

SCHUMER’S RESPONSE

A spokesman for Schumer responded to Roberts, saying, “It was a reference to the political price Rs will pay for putting them on the court and a warning that the justices will unleash major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”

An apology would have been more appropriate. He is now brazenly threatening Supreme Court Justices. It would be nice to see him suffer the repercussions of the rotten things he says and does.

Schumer is an unpleasant leftist who accomplishes little but is always the first to find the camera in the room. He literally looks around for the camera, performs, and then runs off.

I live in New York and have had professional experience with him.

Isn’t he one of the people who complained of unacceptable political discourse?

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

Imagine if the reverse were the case, and the President said this. The Secret Service should pay him a visit. Schumer is sending a message to his army of leftists who take to the streets screaming and endangering the police and others.