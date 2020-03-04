IL protects felon who then rapes a 3-year-old girl, mayor shifts blame

An illegal immigrant who Chicago police released instead of holding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) went on to rape a three-year-old girl in a McDonald’s bathroom, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has blamed ICE, Blue Lives Matter reported.

Illinois’ sanctuary status makes it difficult to find and remove criminal illegal aliens like Puente, a felon with a 20-year rap sheet.

COOK COUNTY LOVES THEIR ILLEGAL ALIEN FELONS

ICE has said that Cook County, where Chicago is located, denied more than 1,000 detainer requests just in 2019.

“If ICE is complaining, then they should do their job better,” Lightfoot told reporters, according to WLS.

The 34-year-old Christopher Puente, a Mexican national, was convicted of burglary, forgery, trespassing, domestic battery, and additional related offenses between 2006 and 2018, the Daily Mail reported.

ICE said he was initially deported to Mexico on Dec. 4, 2014, as a convicted felon. He returned five days later. Then he was arrested and presented border agents with a forged birth certificate.

Puente was charged with falsely claiming citizenship and ordered to appear before an immigration judge. He never showed.

Shocker!

The judge ordered Puente removed, in absentia, on March 30, 2017, WLS reported.

He was arrested for theft in June of 2019 and should have been held by Chicago police on a detainer from ICE so he could be deported, but that didn’t happen.

Puente was free until he was arrested for raping a three-year-old girl in the men’s room at a Chicago McDonald’s, WLS reported.

He said he was “ f***up and thinking dirty.”

They had the freak on video and he confessed to some of what he did.

ICE DID WHAT THEY COULD, WHAT DOES IT TAKE?

ICE once again requested that Chicago police detain Puente on Feb. 20, according to WLS.

The Chicago Mayor defended the police who follow lawmakers mandates and her policies.

“They’re critical because we have said very clearly we are a welcoming city, a sanctuary city,” Lightfoot said. “Chicago Police Department will not cooperate with ICE on any immigration-related business. And that’s affected their ability to conduct immigration raids across the city.”

“But that’s exactly our intention,” the mayor added. “We have to make sure our police department is seen as a legitimate force in all our communities.”

Robert Guadian, field office director of Chicago Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), blamed lawmakers and asked “how many more victims must there be,” FOX News reported. “Irresponsible lawmakers allowed him to run free,” he said.

Lawmakers who do this should be arrested. They are breaking federal law. Where are the Justice Department officials on this? Oh, right, they’re busy trying to destroy the Republican President. There is only so much time in the day.