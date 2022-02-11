DoD Event: If US Is Socialist, They Can Better Defeat ChiComs

Next week, National Defense University’s Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy is holding an event titled: “Responding to China: The Case For Global Justice and Democratic Socialism.”

The event’s speaker is a French Marxist named Thomas Piketty, who is a far-far-left economist. He hates capitalism. We’ve already written about this influential leftist.

The event hopes to prove: “Western countries are still struggling to define their attitude towards the Beijing regime. In this talk on February 22, 2022, Thomas Piketty will argue that the right answer lies in ending Western arrogance and promoting a new emancipatory and egalitarian horizon on a global scale, a new form of democratic and participatory, ecological and post-colonial socialism. If they stick to their usual lecturing posture and a dated hyper-capitalist model, Western countries may find it extremely difficult to meet the Chinese challenge.”

In other words, the US is stupid and if we just move to socialism instead of capitalism, we’ll be able to fight the CCP economically.

Right.

This monstrous event is sponsored by The US Department of Defense (DoD) Strategic Multilayer Assessment (SMA).

Picketty’s basic goal, and apparently the Pentagon’s, is to overturn capitalism which actually brings us closer to the Maoists of China.

