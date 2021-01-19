DoD has no intelligence of an insider threat, calls for snitches! Fencing permanent

Our soon-to-be commander-in-chief Joe Biden apparently doesn’t trust his own military or at least his handlers don’t.

In a statement released on the 18th, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller claimed that it is “normal” to vet the troops at large security events, despite having no intel there will be an insider attack. They somewhat contradict themselves in the same statement by saying the vetting is usually done by law enforcement. They apparently don’t trust them either.

Miller also calls for snitches, just like in pre-fascist states. If that isn’t enough, Democrats will build a permanent fence around the Capitol.

The statement reads:

“As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C. While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital. This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events. However, in this case, the scope of military participation is unique. The D.C. National Guard is also providing additional training to service members as they arrive in D.C. that if they see or hear something that is not appropriate, they should report it to their chain of command. We appreciate the support of the FBI is assisting with this task and for each of the more than 25,000 Guardsmen who answered their Nation’s call and rapidly deployed to the NCR.”

Notice the word ‘appropriate’ which could mean anything.

The National Guard does not routinely do this, but usually, the commander-in-chief trusts his troops.

SPECIAL TROOPS TOO

Politico reported that the Pentagon has deployed hundreds of active-duty troops for inauguration security, including service members with expertise in handling chemical, biological, nuclear, radiological, explosives, and medical teams skilled in trauma response.

This is with no intel.

THEY WILL FENCE THEMSELVES IN PERMANENTLY

If you think this is to make Magas look bad, it is, but it is more than that. It’s designed as a show of force, and if you think this is the end of it, it’s not.

A Democratic congressman introduced bill HR339 to “direct the Architect of the Capitol to design and install an appropriate fence around the perimeter of the United States Capitol.”

When it comes to keeping out Americans, Democrats love fences.

There is another possibility as to why they are doing this. Their plans for us are communistic, and some might revolt.

And so it begins, our reign of terror.

