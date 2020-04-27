DOD releases dramatic footage of UFOs

The Pentagon released footage of unidentified flying objects for which they have no explanation. It’s groundbreaking in that the government is admitting they’re legitimate, but they are not saying they are extraterrestrial.

The videos have been online but were never verified by the Department of Defense.

Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough said, “After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Gough explained, “DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified,'” she said in her statement.

No one is admitting they are extraterrestrial and there could be an earthly explanation. We just don’t know what it is.

The first video was captured in 2004 and leaked to the public in 2017. The New York Times reported that an F/A-18 piloted by Cmdr. David Fravor with Lt. Cmdr. Jim Slaight in the back seat was flying about 100 miles off the Pacific coast when they were hailed by the cruiser U.S.S. Princeton:

“Well, we’ve got a real-world vector for you,” the radio operator said, according to Commander Fravor. For two weeks, the operator said, the Princeton had been tracking mysterious aircraft. The objects appeared suddenly at 80,000 feet, and then hurtled toward the sea, eventually stopping at 20,000 feet and hovering. Then they either dropped out of radar range or shot straight back up.

The radio operator instructed Commander Fravor and Commander Slaight, who has given a similar account, to investigate.

Approaching the unknown object, this is what Fravor and Slaight saw:

Hovering 50 feet above the churn was an aircraft of some kind — whitish — that was around 40 feet long and oval in shape. The craft was jumping around erratically, staying over the wave disturbance but not moving in any specific direction, Commander Fravor said. The disturbance looked like frothy waves and foam, as if the water were boiling.

Commander Fravor began a circular descent to get a closer look, but as he got nearer the object began ascending toward him. It was almost as if it were coming to meet him halfway, he said.

Commander Fravor abandoned his slow circular descent and headed straight for the object.

But then the object peeled away. “It accelerated like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said in the interview. He was, he said, “pretty weirded out.”

Check them out:

The other two UFO incidents occurred in 2015 along the East Coast between Virginia and Florida.

The first aviator said, “Dude, this is a f–king drone, bro.” The other answered, “There’s a whole fleet of them.” The first one replied, “They’re all going against the wind. The wind’s 120 knots to the west. Look at that thing, dude! It’s rotating!”

The third incident showed a similarly rotating object.