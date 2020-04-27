Rep says governors are opening businesses where blacks will get COV-19

Far-left Rep. Marcia Fudge, who was considered as a replacement for Speaker Pelosi, is now accusing governors of opening businesses to kill black people.

Last June, during her Special Morning Hour, Fudge said, “It is glaringly apparent that many who support the present administration are either racists steeped in racist religious beliefs, ignorant, or as my mother used to say, just plain dumb.”

Fudge is a Castro sympathizer and made several trips to Cuba, praising the success of the island under communism.

She worked on Jesse Jackson’s campaign when he ran for president and she is a big supporter of LaRaza.

Now she is making news for recent comments during a Biden virtual town hall. Fudge falsely claimed governors are only opening businesses where black people might get COV-19. All the other fools nodded smiling.

What is wrong with these people? They are so filled with hate and so irresponsible in the comments they make. They are the racists.

Watch:

In a Biden virtual town hall, @RepMarciaFudge says governors are only opening businesses where black people might get Covid19, not “country clubs and tanning spas” pic.twitter.com/qJbzJ1rT4u — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 27, 2020