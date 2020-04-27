Two more come forward to back up Tara Reade’s story of a Biden assault

Tara Reade, a former staffer in Joe Biden’s Senate office, has accused the Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her in a congressional hallway in 1993. Her mother, brother, a friend, and two additional people confirmed she told them about the attack at the time.

Her mother, it appears, called in to Larry King in 1993 for advice during an appropriate segment. The details of that call match Tara Reade’s story. The clip was resurrected by Media Research Center.

We now have Ms. Reade’s former neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, a Biden supporter, telling Busines Insider that Reade told her about the assault in detail in 1995 or 1996.

The neighbor spoke with Business Insider and you can read the full interview on the link.

THE BIDEN SUPPORTER REMEMBERS

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.”

LaCasse told Business Insider that in 1995 or 1996, Reade told her she had been assaulted by Biden. “I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” LaCasse said. “And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

LaCasse said that she remembers Reade getting emotional as she told the story. “She was crying,” she said. “She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report.” LaCasse said she does not recall whether Reade supplied any other details, like the location of the alleged assault or anything Biden may have said.

“I don’t remember all the details,” LaCasse said. “I remember the skirt. I remember the fingers. I remember she was devastated.”

LaCasse acknowledged that coming forward to support an allegation against the Democratic presidential nominee “may have repercussions for me.” But she said she has no political ax to grind and intends to vote for Biden.

“I personally am a Democrat, a very strong Democrat,” she said. “And I’m for Biden, regardless. But still, I have to come out and say this.”

A former colleague of Reade’s also told Insider that Reade talked in the mid-1990s of being sexually harassed by her former boss in Washington, DC.

The other source, Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of a California state senator in the mid-’90s, told Insider that she recalls Reade complaining at the time that her former boss in Washington, DC, had sexually harassed her, and that she had been fired after raising concerns.

The women have come forward just days after the 1993 Larry King video showed up.

Before the alleged assault, Reade said, she had already complained to her superiors in Biden’s office that the way Biden looked at her and touched her made her uncomfortable. She got no response, she said, and after the alleged assault was abruptly relieved of her duties managing interns.

Biden won’t address the accusations but a campaign spokesperson said they are false.

“Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s communications director said in a statement earlier this month. “We encourage them to do so because these accusations are false.”

The media is avoiding all significant reporting on the issue.

There is a lot more backing up Tara Reade’s story than there was behind Christine Blasey Ford who lied through her teeth. So far, Reade’s story pans out.

Biden said women should be believed:

Joe Biden in January 2018: “Women should be believed” #MeToo pic.twitter.com/9OP8xVdFbg — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 27, 2020

This is what Democrats thought when Blasey Ford went after Justice Kavanaugh:

Here’s a compilation of @JoeBiden’s potential VP picks and their prior thoughts on sexual assault allegations. Why haven’t any of them given support to Tara Reade? A few have even addressed and downplayed her allegations!#DropOutBiden #BernieComeBackpic.twitter.com/6v1hNve0EU — David Silverstone🌹🌅✡️ (@DavidAgStone) April 27, 2020