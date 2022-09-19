Dodge Cancels Highly-Efficient Ram EcoDiesel for EV After $300M Fine

Dodge Goes to the Dark Side

Dodge is canceling the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel next January. The vehicle has a 33-gallon tank that can take it 1,000 miles without a fill-up. They are exchanging it for an electric vehicle most don’t want. They’ve decided to launch their first all-electric model.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 was added to the lineup in 2014 as the first diesel available for the light-duty Ram truck in the U.S.

The 1500 EcoDiesel is the most fuel-efficient internal combustion engine-powered full-size pickup, with a highway fuel economy rating of 33 mpg, while the diesel offered by Chevrolet and GMC matches its 26 mpg combined rating.

Therefore, let’s eliminate the EcoDiesel to get a good ESG rating from Klaus Schwab minions.

The powers-that-be fined them $300 million for allegedly having faulty emission controls. Dodge had to load software on vehicles to bring them into compliance.

Software! $300 million for software when it’s the most efficient EcoDiesel vehicle of its size? Then, suddenly, they cancel this very efficient vehicle that competes with EVs. Interesting.

FORD ALSO GOES WOKE

Ford Motor Company recently announced the layoffs of 3,000 workers in America, Canada, and India in a memo to employees Monday as part of a continued pivot to electric vehicles.

Of the 3,000 workers affected, 2,000 are salaried employees, and 1,000 are contractors.

The cuts impact around 6% of the company’s 31,000 full-time salaried workers in the U.S. and Canada, The Associated Press reported. It doesn’t affect Ford’s 56,000 unionized factory workers in America and Canada.

Ford is going to use the money saved to “building this future” and “reshaping” century-old operations.

They will go “all in” on EVs.

