Russia Cancels NordStream2, Replaces It With Siberia2 to China

Russia canceled the Nord Stream2 pipeline, which was set to flow from Russia to Germany. Instead, Russia has now moved forward with the Power of Siberia2 pipeline. Gazprom, the Russian state energy company, said it would eventually bring up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas to China each year.

Gazprom is finalizing construction details of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project, Siberia2, with its Chinese and Mongolian partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. He held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

According to the Russian president, Moscow is ready to develop cooperation with Beijing and Ulaanbaatar in the energy sector, including the possibility of increasing cross-border electricity supplies to the two countries.

“For this year, we predict 20% growth of energy transfers from Russia to your countries, dear friends, of up to 5.2 billion kilowatts,” Putin said.

Designed to carry natural gas to China via Mongolia, the Soyuz Vostok pipeline is part of the larger Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. It will be able to bring up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas to China annually, according to Gazprom.

CHINA MIGHT NOT NEED ALL THAT FUEL

EuroNews writes: While Moscow is actively looking for customers to replace their massive energy exports to the European Unions, industry experts have noted that negotiations between Chinese premier Xi Jinping and Putin may be tricky, as China is not expected to need additional gas supply until after 2030.

It’s going to northern Mongolia, where it does seem needed, but who knows?

Additionally, Russia has the possibility of opening up all Asian markets.

Meanwhile, for smart people, Germans are doing dumb things for ideology and a corrupt nation at war. They could freeze this winter. Germans bought up all the coal and wood stoves. First, German NWO officials went ahead and deliberately became dependent on an enemy state. Now they’re cutting themselves off with no alternative. They had nuclear power and shut many of the plants down. You don’t get cleaner energy than nuclear.

Nord Stream2 is done, and Siberia2 is on.

PRICE CAPS, ARE YOU CRAZY?

As all this goes on, the ideologues of the EU NWO are discussing putting price caps on Russian fuel.

Moscow might decide to shut off all gas supplies if the European Union plans to impose a price cap, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned last Friday.

“If the EU makes such a decision, then Russia could decide to turn off the gas to Europe entirely, and then there will be none of it, and everyone will freeze,” Vucic said, adding that the price of electricity would in that case also skyrocket from today’s €400 per megawatt-hour.

They may go from Siberia2 replacing NordStream2 to a 50% cut in fuel.

In the UK, from just under $60 a month for this lady to nearly $1500 a month.

My mum got this @BritishGas. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/wWu9RBMDMb — Alex Hilton (@alexhilton) September 17, 2022

Related