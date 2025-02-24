DOE Runs a Sanctuary Program for Illegals & Hides It

A new Project Veritas exposé

The Department of Education is running a rogue “sanctuary program” for illegal immigrants while hiding secrets from DOGE and Congress via an encrypted messaging app.

Travis Combs, Branch Chief for Applied Innovation and Improvement at the U.S. Department of Education (DOE), appears on the Veritas undercover video. In the footage, Combs admits that DOE employees intentionally use the encrypted messaging app Signal to hide internal conversations from oversight.

“If you want to have a conversation with somebody, you do have to take it offline, but you’re not supposed to. So, everybody uses… an app called Signal now,” Combs said.

Alarmingly, Combs revealed that the DOE deliberately avoids asking about citizenship status during student enrollment—despite the federal government’s responsibility to uphold immigration laws.

“The one nice thing about the program that I work in is that we don’t ask [citizenship] status, and we’ve been able to keep that out of our federal statute,” Combs stated. He admitted that “if Congress actually knew” about this practice, “there would be a lot of uproar.”

BREAKING: Dept. of Education Operating as Rogue ‘Sanctuary Program’ for Illegal Immigrants, Hiding Secrets from @DOGE and Congress on Encrypted App “If Congress actually knew that we don’t have [citizenship requirements] … there would be a lot of uproar…” “If you want to… pic.twitter.com/LttNTAUB0e — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Maryland U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman blocked the Department of Education and Office of Personnel Management from sharing information about plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the Trump administration and the DOGE.

They can violate the law, and a judge in Maryland won’t allow the government to review their efficiency or any malfeasance because they sued. If they are innocent, why would a review be a problem?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email