NSA, CIA, DIA Use Gov. Servers to Discuss Gangbangs, Castration, Piss Fetishes…

In a series of X posts, investigator Chris Rufo said his sources have found that the most powerful government agencies are using government servers to run a secret chat room for inappropriate conversations. If true, these people are in charge of our nation’s security. The big question is whether we can find out who they are, and get them fired.

According to Mr. Rufo, there was a secret transgender sex chatroom at the NSA, CIA, and DIA under Joe Biden’s administration, and, according to Chris Rufo, “employees discuss genital castration, artificial vaginas, piss fetishes, sex molecules, and gangbangs” on the taxpayer dime.

This is the Democrats’ idea of diversity, equity, and inclusion. They’re disgusting.

The NSA maintains a chat system for the “intelligence community” called Intelink. The servers are supposed to be used for government work, but gender activists have hijacked at least two channels—LBTQA and IC_Pride_TWG—to discuss fetishes, kink, and sex, all legitimized as “DEI.” pic.twitter.com/5Ramc5fb1L — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 24, 2025

Here is the rest of the thread:

One popular chat topic was male-to-female transgender surgery, which involves surgically removing the penis and turning it into an artificial vagina. These male intelligence agents love the feeling of penetration and of peeing with their pseudo-vaginas.

These trans employees discuss hair removal, estrogen treatments, and breast implants. “Getting my butthole zapped by a laser was . . . shocking,” said one trans-identifying DIA official. “Medical science is gonna give me tits one way or another,” said a Navy intel employee.

One NSA official claims to use “it/its” pronouns, meaning that this person does not identify as a human, but rather, feels like a sexless, genderless thing. Other intel employees defend the usage of “it/itself” pronouns, claiming that not using them amounts to trans “erasure.”

Intel employees used the chatroom to discuss “ethical non-monogamy,” or “polyamory.” Many claimed to be part of sprawling sexual networks and have a rich slang vocabulary about their sex lives. “Some of our friends are practically poly-mers, with all the connected compounds.”

Read the full story at City Journal.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email