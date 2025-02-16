Luigi Mangione’s “Grateful” for Thousands of Supportive Letters

Accused murderer Luigi Mangione, now imprisoned in Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, has been deluged with thousands of supportive letters.

The 26-year-old suspect possibly killed a man in cold blood, and he planned it. He appears to have gunned down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Manhattan last year.

Luigi Mangione issued a statement:

“I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country and around the globe.” Mr. Mangione wrote about the squalid Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he is imprisoned.

Mangione’s attorneys only spoke to Rolling Stone, a far-left, often inaccurate publication. They shared their client’s message:

“While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters,” he wrote, “please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

The website features case updates and a link to a legal defense fund, which has so far raised $426,154 on GiveSendGo, a faith-based crowdfunding site popular with conservatives that, unlike GoFundMe, will support people charged with violent crimes.

Mangione’s story in the media is that Thompson’s murder was in response to his back problem and his disillusionment with medical care. The stories he is getting relate to health insurers rejecting claims.

Mr. Thompson had nothing to do with anything related to him.

It took five days to find Mr. Mangione. A customer recognized him at a McDonald’s. He left a lot of evidence behind, and it’s hard to figure out how he could be innocent, but he must be considered innocent until proven guilty.

His mother said she was not surprised.

LUIGI, THE VICTIM?

During his last hearing, his lead defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, told the presiding judge at Manhattan Criminal Court that she was surprised her client was brought to state court – not federal – and that the double charges in federal and state court were due to grandstanding. She also complained that her client was given “the biggest perp walk” she had “ever seen,” escorted by “assault rifles” that she said “I didn’t know existed.” Ms. Agniflio criticized Mr. Adams for treating Mr. Mangione “like a spectacle.”

The Charges

Mr. Magione pleaded not guilty to all charges. The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, brought an 11-count indictment against him. He is charged with murder in the first degree, punishable by 20 years to life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

In federal court, Mr. Mangione could face the death penalty.

In addition to the letters of support, he has received nearly half a million dollars for his defense and needs a million.

Luigi is painted as a victim. However, Mr. Thompson is the victim. His family are victims, and maybe Luigi’s family as well.

