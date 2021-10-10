DoJ action demanded in the death of Ashli Babbitt

















Government watchdog Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice to obtain records relating to the death of Ashli Babbitt. Mrs. Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot and killed as she tried to climb through a broken window in Congress while unarmed. The officer was secretly exonerated despite the very suspicious circumstances.

The DoJ has failed to respond to Freedom of Action requests in her killing.

“Earlier, the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, the Civil Rights Division, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation all failed to provide the records responsive to Judicial Watch’s April 14, 2021, and May 20, 2021, FOIA requests,” the report of the lawsuit states.

The records being requested were of the shooting, which includes video footage, and communications related to the case, and much more.

“The illicit secrecy and stonewalling on the police killing of Ashli Babbitt is obviously political and undermines the rule of law,” Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch went on to say.

Judicial Watch’s investigation is also going to include a records request to the District of Columbia. DC asked for a 30-day delay on September 14th.

CAPITOL POLICE CLAIM ITS RECORDS ARE NOT PUBLIC RECORDS

The organization also filed a motion for discovery against the Capitol Police, due to the fact that the agency has made the argument that its records are not “public records.”

Judicial Watch wants responses to circumstances related to the case.

“It got documentation that the D.C. Medical Examiner submitted a request to cremate Babbitt two days after gaining custody of her body,” the report continued.

The report also says, “the documents also showed that Babbitt’s fingerprints were emailed to a person supposedly working for the D.C. government, which resulted in Microsoft ‘undeliverable’ messages written in Chinese characters being returned.”

OFFICER SICKNICK, SPEAKER PELOSI, DOD, DOI

Judicial Watch recently asked the court for discovery in its lawsuit against the United States Capitol Police for emails and videos concerning the disturbance at the U.S. Capitol.

In March, Judicial Watch filed a FOIA lawsuit against the District of Columbia for records about the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Pressure from this lawsuit helped lead to the disclosure that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes.

In May, Judicial Watch sued both the Department of the Interior and the Department of Defense for records regarding the deployment of armed forces around the Capitol complex in Washington, D.C., in January and February of 2021.

Judicial Watch also filed a lawsuit for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s communications with the Pentagon in the days after the January 6 incident.

WATCH GREG KELLY DISCUSS J6 AND ASHLI

He believes Ashli was murdered.

ASHLI BABBITT’S HUSBAND

Babbitt’s husband, Aaron Babbitt, criticized Officer Michael Byrd after he whined about allegedly receiving death threats for killing Ashli Babbitt in cold blood.

“Suck it up,” Aaron Babbitt said to the Capitol Police officer.

“I don’t even want to hear him talk about how he’s getting death threats and he’s scared,” Aaron Babbitt stated during a conversation he had with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

This officer chose to act recklessly and ended the life of an American citizen. He murdered her.

