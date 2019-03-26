DOJ Agrees with Judge to Overturn the Entire Affordable Care Act

ABCNews.GO.com reports that the DOJ supports a federal judge’s ruling to overturn the entire [un]Affordable Care Act. The Texas judge had ruled that the individual mandate is unconstitutional and the act could not stand without it.

It is on appeal in a New Orleans court.

The U.S. Department of Justice said it supports a federal judge’s ruling to overturn the entire Affordable Care Act.

“The Department of Justice has determined that the district court’s judgment should be affirmed,” three department lawyers wrote in a letter submitted Monday to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which is now considering the case. “Because the United States is not urging that any portion of the district court’s judgment be reversed, the government intends to file a brief on the appellees’ schedule.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told ABC News, “The Department of Justice has determined that the district court’s comprehensive opinion came to the correct conclusion and will support it on appeal.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is falsely claiming he wants to abandon health care for pre-existing conditions. She will put through a bill to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

It is a good week for President Trump and a bad one for the left — for a change.

House Whip James Clyburn: “I believe that the Mueller report has been done. That’s a chapter that’s closed. And I think that last night, this administration opened a new chapter when it moved to completely invalidate the Affordable Care Act” https://t.co/i2SFL9CTnq pic.twitter.com/IUrXhtg6AW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 26, 2019