Jussie Smollett Will Not Be Prosecuted for the Hoax Hate Crime

All sixteen charges returned by a grand jury against Jussie Smollett in a MAGA hoax crime have been dropped. He will not be prosecuted.

The Cook County State’s attorneys’ office issued a statement that Smollett forfeited his bond and contributes to the community, therefore, they have decided to drop the charges. In other words, they feel he’s paid his debt.

Statement from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on decision to drop all charges against Jussie Smollett https://t.co/VWLkbsvZyV pic.twitter.com/RpI0uB6RQ4 — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) March 26, 2019

In other words, he is guilty but paid his debt.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she dropped the case because he would have only gotten community service and he already performed community service.

Reporter Rafer Weigel says the question Chicago police now have for him is how does Smollett plan to reimburse the city for all the money that was spent on his investigation?

Eleven days ago, the Chicago police union asked for a federal investigation into Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case. Foxx has ties to Michelle Obama’s former Chief of Staff.

Foxx had recused herself but she made this decision.

Smollett is accused of faking an anti-black and anti-gay MAGA hate crime in Chicago. His alleged goal was to garner sympathy and get a pay increase from Fox.

Police said Smollett hired two men, both of whom are black, to attack him. Police said Smollett paid the men $3,500.

The men are brothers Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, and one of them had worked on “Empire.”

In the wee hours of the morning, while getting a Subway sandwich, Jussie said he was Maga attacked by two white guys in freezing temperatures.

The judge granted a nolle pros which means the case is dropped and the ‘Empire’ actor will no longer be prosecuted.

The sixteen charges might have been overkill, according to Judge Napolitano.

Smollett’s attorney said the charges were dropped and his record wiped clean. They said he was a victim of two men he could not identify and was prosecuted in the court of public opinion.

She also said the $3500 was paid by Smollett to the brothers for training and dietary information, not to pay for a hoax attack.

The actor-singer is still being investigated by the Feds for allegedly sending himself a hoax letter.