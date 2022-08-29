DOJ Already Went Through Trump’s Documents

The Justice Department announced in a court filing Monday that they already reviewed documents seized from former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and that they identified a “limited set” of documents that could include information protected by attorney-client privilege.

They certainly rushed that, didn’t they? they want to get it all going before the November elections.

Donald Trump’s lawyers filed a stop order. President Trump has NO rights.

“[T]he Privilege Review Team … identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information, completed its review of those materials, and is in the process of following the procedures set forth in paragraph 84 of the search warrant affidavit to address potential privilege disputes, if any,” the DOJ filing said.

The DOJ also said that they and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence ” are currently facilitating a classification review of materials recovered pursuant to the search.” “ODNI is also leading an intelligence community assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of these materials.” How biased do you think that will be?

