Respecting victims of the Holocaust by telling them to shut up

Vera Sharav “Unless All of Us Resist, Never Again is Now”

– Nuremberg, August 20, 2022

Last week, a guest refused to come on my program because she was offended that I have been highlighting a recent speech by Vera Sharav, warning the world that the attack on civil liberties, the persecution of certain groups and the inability of citizens to refuse experimental drugs were warning signs in the atrocity of the Holocaust.

The speech was given at Nuremberg to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code. Vera Sharav is a survivor of the Holocaust.



The guest who took such umbrage is herself Jewish and appears to believe that the mere mention of the Holocaust is anti-Semitic…even when referenced by an actual Holocaust survivor!

She was particularly offended that comparisons were made between the early stages of the Holocaust and what was done to people around the world in response to a 99.86% non-lethal virus.

This is yet another painful example of how far we’ve fallen into ignorance, snap judgements and twisted moral compasses.

Vera Sharav addresses this bizarre form of “virtue signaling” in her speech:



“Those who declare that Holocaust analogies are ‘off limits’—are betraying the victims of the Holocaust by denying the relevance of the Holocaust.”



Here are other key quotes from her speech:

“The Holocaust did not begin in the gas chambers of Auschwitz and Treblinka. The Holocaust was preceded by 9 years of incremental restrictions on personal freedom, & the suspension of legal rights and civil rights.”

“The stage was set by fear-mongering & hate-mongering propaganda.”

“If we are to avert another Holocaust, we must identify ominous current parallels before they poison the fabric of society.”

That anyone would shun this message of humanity and respect for human life, especially coming from Sharav, further illustrates how urgent her message actually is.

Please watch the video or read the transcript and decide for yourself.

Both are posted below:

WATCH + RT: “The objective of the #NurembergCode is to ensure that medicine never again deviates from the precautionary ethical principle, ‘First, do no harm.’” — Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor + founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protectionhttps://t.co/rEirddk7iF — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) August 22, 2022

