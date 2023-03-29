DOJ Asked to Investigate Murder of 6 Christians in Nashville as a Hate Crime – Garland Responds

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) believes the horrific murder of six people, including three children, in a Christian school, was a hate crime based partly on the targets chosen by the transperson who slaughtered them. According to the police, these Christian people were specifically targeted.

The DOJ has investigated so-called hate crimes with much less evidence and even contradictory evidence, such as in the case of Michael Brown.

Authorities have hidden the manifesto, which undoubtedly suggests the motive. The police chief won’t release it, and he won’t mention a possible motive. One would think that would be said if the motive helped the narrative.

.@HawleyMO: “This murderous rampage…was a horrific crime, but more specifically, it was a hate crime. A crime…that…targeted the members of this Christian Community.” pic.twitter.com/HxeiR37NMs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2023

When we see crimes in places like Ferguson, where the police are targeted, the DOJ investigates. Asking them to investigate is reasonable, given the DOJ’s past practices. However, Merrick Garland is probably not planning to investigate because the Chief failed to give a motive.

Garland commonly gives non-answers, so you can’t address his response. He won’t give one until the event passes through the news cycle.

Sen. Kennedy asked him during the Judiciary hearing if he planned to investigate. The attorney general’s response was to say nothing much.

Garland: The FBI and ATF are both on the scene working with the local police. As of now, motive hasn’t been identified, and the police chief said at his last press conference that they haven’t yet have reached a conclusion with respect to a motive. We are certainly working full-time with them to try and determine what the motive is. And, of course, motive is what determines whether it’s a hate crime or not.

Does anyone expect the truth from this administration?

Weird Joe Biden thought it was a good time to make a joke out of it. Biden is always inappropriate. How anyone can vote for him or defend him is beyond all reason.

REPORTER: “Do you believe that Christians were targeted at the Nashville School shooting?” BIDEN: “I have no idea” REPORTER: “Josh Hawley believes they were.” BIDEN: “Well I probably don’t then. *Laughs* I’m joking.” pic.twitter.com/L5jC0lEKKZ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 29, 2023

