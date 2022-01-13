DoJ Charges Oath Keeper + 10 for Seditious Conspiracy

Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, was arrested Thursday and charged with seditious conspiracy as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.
FBI agents arrested Mr. Rhodes, 56 years old, at his home in Granbury, Texas, his attorney said.
Rhodes had put out a call on the group’s website in the days before the attack for “all patriots who can be in DC” to travel to Washington for a “security mission” to “stand tall in support of President Trump’s fight,” NBC and CNBC report.
Seditious conspiracy is a conspiracy to commit sedition. It is a federal crime in the United States per 18 U.S.C. § 2384…
