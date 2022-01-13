Important Request at SCOTUS on the Vax Mandate for Private Businesses

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and three companies – Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, Sixarp LLC, Oberg Industries LLC — requested the U.S. Supreme Court stay the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for private businesses with 100 or more employees.

They filed for an injunction on Friday. They say the Biden administration is pursuing unlimited federal executive power in the vaccine mandate for private businesses.

The Supreme Court has found against Biden’s mandates several times so far. This latest mandate seems arbitrary and unconstitutional to us laypeople.

“There is no dispute among the parties about the common desire to end the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the application. “The arguments advanced by the Executive Branch admit to no cognizable limits on federal executive power.”

“Frustrated with a minority of Americans’ medical choices, the Executive Branch has attempted to control and surveil the vaccination schedules of enormous swaths of the country’s population,” the application added.

Companies are already struggling to survive and to recruit workers, as they state in their application.

Schmitt also asked SCOTUS to stay the Biden administration’s sweeping vaccine mandate.

Biden – or his handlers – see no limit to their power and will not stop unless someone stops them.

