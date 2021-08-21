DoJ demands prison for J6 violator after he watched Mike Lindell

















Welcome to Stalin’s America

Douglas Jensen spent six months in prison for following an officer up the Capitol stairs and disobeying his orders to back up. He later told investigators he wanted people to see his ‘Q’ shirt.

He was never violent and did not damage anything.

He was finally released but banned from using the Internet. His wife agreed to monitor him.

An officer monitoring Mr. Jensen (we have officers monitoring ‘crimes’ like this?) caught him watching the news on a iPhone in his garage. Jensen also admitted to watching two days of Mike Lindell’s cyber-symposium, Newsweek reported.

Now the government wants him back in prison with an absolutely insane overreaction filed, mostly based on the man’s beliefs. Read the filing here.

THE CRIMES

According to prosecutors, Jensen admitted that he was the person in the video during an interview with the Des Moines Police Department and an FBI agent. The statement of facts published online by the Justice Department includes the following details:

Jensen specifically admitted chasing the Capitol Police officer up the stairs, and that he refused to obey the officer’s lawful orders. JENSEN stated that he intentionally positioned himself to be among the first people inside the United States Capitol because he was wearing his “Q” t-shirt and he wanted to have his t-shirt seen on video so that “Q” could “get the credit.

This is the clip that damned him:

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

HE WAS ADMITTED TO THE BUILDING

Among the charges against him were violent entry (although there is no evidence he did anything besides walk in), obstructing a law enforcement officer, remaining in the building, and parading.

Jensen’s brother said he was allowed in by the police, Heavy reports.

Jensen had a small pocket knife in his pocket which he never used or claimed he would use. There were never any indications that he would use it.

THE RELEASE FROM PRISON, NO INTERNET FOR YOU

According to abc news, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said deciding whether to free Jensen from jail pending trial was a “close case,” but he agreed to release the Des Moines resident on house arrest with electronic location monitoring. The judge also barred him from accessing the internet on any electronic devices.

The judge said Jensen’s actions during his confrontation of Goodman were “deeply concerning and quite serious.” But he noted that Jensen is not accused of toppling any barricades, damaging any property, or fighting with anybody at the Capitol.

In other words, he wasn’t violent and didn’t hurt anyone or any thing. He followed an officer up the stairs without permission and believes or believed in ‘Q’.

“That said, he clearly disobeyed Officer Goodman and other officers, and he did position himself near the front of a mob as he ran up the stairs toward Officer Goodman,” the judge said. ”That may be some leadership, but only in the narrowest sense.”

Kelly noted that a video captured Jensen referring to the Capitol building as the White House. The judge said he didn’t believe that Jensen could have coordinated with others or planned an attack in advance “when he had no basic understanding of where he even was that day.”

He wasn’t conspiring or a master criminal. Mr. Jensen thought he was in the White House.

At the time, Jensen told a judge that he had been duped by QAnon conspiracy theories and had since experienced a “wake-up call.”

THE DOJ WANTS HIM BACK IN PRISON, NEVER WANTED HIM OUT

The prosecutors want him imprisoned for who knows how long until trial because he violated the court order, allegedly still believes in Q, and watched the My Pillow guy.

Prosecutors accused him in a new filing Thursday night of committing “egregious” violations of his pretrial release conditions not only by repeatedly accessing the internet, but also by doing so specifically to watch election fraud conspiracy theory videos, MSN reports.

“Egregious?”

Why can’t he watch harmless video on the Internet? Why do judges put those prohibitions on people? It sounds more like a political prosecution and a violation of his civil rights.

They said his wife promised to monitor him but left her phone available to him and cannot be trusted.

“Thus, even if the Court were inclined to keep defendant on pretrial release, there are no suitable third-party custodians to supervise Jensen,” prosecutors said, Omaha.com reported. THE Q THING IS A BIG THING?

According to Omaha.com, acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips wrote that the swift violation confirms what the government and the judge suspected all along: “that Jensen’s alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act.” I don’t understand, why can’t he believe in Q if he wants to? In the Thursday filing, prosecutors said that “Jensen’s swift violation confirms what the Government and this Court suspected all along: that Jensen’s alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act; that his alleged epiphany inside the D.C. Jail was merely self-advocacy; and that, at the end of the day, Jensen will not abandon the misguided theories and beliefs that led him to menacingly chase U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the Senate staircase on January 6, 2021.” YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO BELIEVE IN CONSPIRACY THEORIES? “He has proven that not even six months in jail will deter him from returning to the conspiracy theories that led him to commit an assault against a federal officer on January 6, 2021. Contrary to what Jensen claimed at his bond hearing, he is still very much bought into QAnon’s ‘pack of lies’,” the filing said. Why can’t he believe in conspiracy theories?

Jensen’s defense attorney Christopher Davis declined to comment and said he planned to file a reply.

