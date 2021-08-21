Flashback! When a British MP nominated Biden for the Nobel Peace Prize

Remember when the British senior MP nominated Joe Biden for a Nobel Peace Prize?

A senior British MP nominated Joe Biden for a Nobel peace prize in September 2020. Labour’s Chris Bryant announced his move on the eve of the big presidential debate between Mr. Biden and Donald Trump.

Many British wanted Biden to win the election and they got their wish.

He told the Standard: “When others have resorted to violent solutions, he has argued that the best force is the force of argument.

“Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world.”

How do those words play now? Pathetic!

Bryant’s intervention appeared to be timed to influence American public opinion ahead of the first presidential debate between the Democrat candidate for the White House and the Republican president.

I’d laugh but the disaster from Biden’s presidency is just too terrible.