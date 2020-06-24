DOJ filed doc that is “highly exculpatory” of General Michael Flynn

John Solomon of Just the News revealed today that the Justice Department’s Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin on Tuesday presented a court filing to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan today. It is a single page of notes from ex-agent Peter Strzok that the DOJ says are “highly exculpatory” of General Michael Flynn.

The content of the notes is under a protective order.

The Justice Department believes the notes were taken in early January, possibly between January 3 and 5. There may be more documents coming.

Solomon writes: A source directly familiar with the discovery of the document told Just the News they include one paragraph of notes believed to be taken around Jan. 4, 2017, the date Strzok relayed a request from FBI leadership to the lead agent in the Flynn case asking him not to shut down the investigation as had been planned. The notes are “highly exculpatory,” the source said, declining to describe them more fully because they are under seal.

The Justice Department in April unsealed handwritten notes revealing the FBI framed General Flynn. They planned to get Flynn removed by getting Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” or catch Flynn in a lie. The end goal was a referral to the DOJ.