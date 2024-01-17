DOJ Finally Admits the Hunter Laptop Is Legitimate

The Department of Justice finally admitted the Hunter laptop is legitimate, something they knew in 2019. They knew when they lied and said it was Russian disinformation. They knew when they hid the laptop so Biden would get re-elected since there is a great deal of evidence against Joe in the laptop.

They’re really on top of things, aren’t they?

The Daily Caller report:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has acknowledged the legitimacy of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop data for the first time in a new court filing.

In a Tuesday court filing from DOJ prosecutors, which came in response to Biden’s request to have his federal firearm charges dismissed, investigators acknowledge the legitimacy of data found on Biden’s laptop prior to the 2020 election. The court filings described how IRS and FBI investigators had obtained a search warrant for tax violations on Biden, leading them to “various” backup data accounts.

They knew the truth when 50 current and retired intel officers claimed it was Russian disinformation.

The DOJ knew when the media gradually admitted it was true, and the NY Post was banned because they reported it before the 2020 election.

When everyone demonized Rudy Giuliani talking over it, they knew the truth.

Why are they telling the truth now?

Related