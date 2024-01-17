Government Funded Anti-Conservative, Anti-Free Speech Propaganda

DHS used a grant program intended to combat terrorists, called the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Program, to pay activists to write blog posts that criticized Donald Trump and other conservatives under the guise of “media literacy,” the Media Research Center found through public records requests.

The grant was to target violence and terrorism.

U.S. state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies, institutions of higher education, and nonprofits were eligible.

The grant was given to leftists who would destroy Donald Trump and his followers, whom they try to portray as terrorists. That’s why they blow up the riot on J6 as an insurrection-to destroy political opponents. It’s not true in any way, shape, or form.

This is what they sought to achieve – allegedly:

Raising Societal Awareness Understanding Violent Content Civic Engagement Youth Resilience Programs Threat Assessment and Management Teams Bystander Training Referral Services Recidivism Reduction and Reintegration

In its funding application, the University of Rhode Island’s Media Education Lab declared that “propaganda and misinformation concerning topics including immigration [and] racial justice” had become “disruptive.” It asked DHS for funding to run “community-created counter-propaganda.”

“Propaganda can also be used for socially beneficial purposes. Indeed, because the public has long been recognized as being suggestible, the United States has long made use of beneficial propaganda during WWI, WWII, and the Cold War,” the grant application said.

They churned out government-funded propaganda, and called for more censorship.

