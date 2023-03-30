DOJ: J6 Prisoners Locked Up 2 Years Without Trial Meets Definition of a Speedy Trial

Some of the Jan. 6 defendants who have not accepted a plea deal have not even been brought to trial after two years in violation of the 6th Amendment. They have not had due process. It is difficult for the administration’s political opponents to get due process.

Rep. Andrew Clyde asked Merrick Garland on Wednesday if that meets the definition of a speedy trial. AG Garland knows nothing and says two years could well be a speedy trial. Garland claims there is too much evidence to go through.

Garland has no intention of examining the civil rights violations of the J6 defendants. The Attorney General claims it’s the most important DOJ case in US history. [Most important corrupt DOJ case, perhaps.]

Attorney General Garland: I don’t know the specifics of individual cases. The beauty of the 6th amendment is that each of those people entitled to a lawyer has a lawyer who can make a speedy trial argument in the court. Oftentimes lawyers ask for more time. Oftentimes they ask for exceptions for discovery. It was an enormous amount of discovery in those cases, but I don’t know anything about particular cases.

Rep. Clyde: Does waiting two years for a trial meet the speedy trial clause of the 6th amendment?

Attorney General Garland: It can, if the exceptions to the speedy trial act are met. Those are the responsibility of the lawyers for those defendants to bring.

Rep. Clyde: Well, I would like you to look into that because to me I don’t think waiting two years for your trial complies with the 6th amendment to the constitution.

Attorney General Garland: This is an argument to be made before the judge. The judge has the authority to dismiss a case for a violation of the speedy trial.

Rep. Clyde: You’re absolutely correct. The judge does have that authority you know like you said in your opening statement you work to uphold the civil rights of all Americans I think in this case their civil rights are being violated and I would appreciate you looking into that.

Opinion

There are so many changes to the Constitution that it is easy for unscrupulous people to get around it. Two years is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they called for a speedy trial. I believe Merrick Garland is unscrupulous. What do you think?

Merrick Garland says that J6 prisoners being locked up for two years in the DC gulag WITHOUT TRIAL is not necessarily a violation of the “speedy trial” requirement of the Sixth Amendment . Good to know. 🙄 https://t.co/v42fr2Gmsy — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 29, 2023

