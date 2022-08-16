The Curious Case of Mr. Auten and Corruption at the FBI

Conservative investigative reporter Paul Sperry, recently suspended from Twitter, is on to something with the FBI and at least one particular agent, Brian Auten. The counterintelligence honcho appears to be a cleaner of sorts for what is more and more seen as an agency possibly “corrupt to its core,” to quote Chuck Grassley. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is corrupted as are a number of executive agencies.

Suspended, but still posting, Paul Sperry wrote on Gettr Monday about Mr. Auten.

THE CLEANER, BRIAN AUTEN

“BREAKING: The FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten who rubber-stamped Hillary campaign’s 2016 dossier to support wiretap warrant applications without properly vetting it, and who wrote the 2020 “disinformation” assessment icing the Hunter Biden investigation, is a leader in a DC-area church that was investigated for covering up child sex abuse including child rape and molestation.”

Child perversion?

Back in mid-July, Sperry wrote on realclearinvestigations that Brian Auten is “the unnamed FBI “Supervisory Intelligence Analyst” cited by the Justice Department’s watchdog for failing to properly vet the so-called Steele dossier before it was used to justify spying on the Trump campaign teaches a class on the ethics of spying at a small Washington-area college, records show.”

Just like James Comey. Lots of irony here.

Hunter’s Laptop Too

Brian Auten is also the FBI analyst who wrongly labeled Hunter Biden evidence as “disinformation.” He was referred for disciplinary action just months before doing so, whistleblowers claim, Jerry Dunleavy reports.

Brian Auten, a supervisory intelligence analyst within the bureau, was referred to the Office of Professional Responsibility following Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s December 2019 report on the Trump-Russia investigation and its use of FISA surveillance against Trump campaign associate Carter Page. Shortly after the referral, Auten was involved with the bureau’s inquiry into the son of now-President Joe Biden, with his Aug. 2020 analysis being used in part to justify the decision to “shut down investigative activity.”

Auten was the “Supervisory Intel Agent” in Horowitz’s report and is mentioned 106 times by the watchdog.

Auten then went on to label Hunter’s laptop as Russian Disinformation, which was, as we now know, a complete fabrication.

Whistleblowers who contacted the office of GOP senator Chuck Grassley say he was behind an August 2020 report that FBI officials used as part of a “scheme…to undermine derogatory information connected to Hunter Biden by falsely suggesting it was disinformation.”

Auten’s report also caused the FBI “to cease” investigative activity into the younger Biden, according to a letter Grassley sent the Justice Department and FBI.

None of this could have been done without the knowledge of the higher-ups. Truthfully, he had to be known as the go-to guy for disinformation and framing opponents.

Sperry wrote in a social media post on Saturday that the agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid are under investigation by John Durham for their possible role in the Russiagate hoax.

In a social media post on Saturday, Sperry said:

“Developing: Sources say the FBI agents and officials who were involved in the raid on former President Trump’s home work in the same Counterintelligence Division of the FBI that investigated Trump in the Russiagate hoax and are actively under criminal investigation by Special Counsel John Durham for potentially abusing their power investigating Trump in the Russian fraud and therefore have a potential conflict of interest and should have been RECUSED from participating in this supposed ‘espionage’ investigation at Mar-a-Lago….”

If what Sperry says is accurate, people are speculating that is why they raided Donald Trump’s home. They were looking for incriminating documents.

That is certainly a possibility.

Sperry was suspended permanently from Twitter for his comment which went viral. He is appealing the decision but isn’t hopeful. He is on Gettr and TruthSocial, as well as real clear investigations.

THE COVER UPS

Sperry pointed out that Joe Biden’s brother Jim has been under investigation for two years but his home has never been raided. Likewise, Obama and Hillary operatives were never raided. [Hillary’s computer techs used BleachBit and a hammer to destroy disks and didn’t show or didn’t answer questions in Congress. Democrats gave them cover.]

Mr. Sperry also made note of the fact that the FBI had a flimsy basis for the four fraudulent wiretaps targeting Trump advisor Carter Page. Did they do the same for this raid? We must see the affidavit.

In fact, infamous agent Peter Strzok, who led the probe of Hillary’s emails, knew she was mishandling them. He never subpoenaed or raided her associates.

“DEVELOPING: Disgraced FBI honcho Peter Strzok, who led the counterespionage probe of Hillary’s classified emails, knew she was mishandling classified info by emailing 100s of classified docs to her uncleared maid and butler to print out from SCIFs inside her Chappaqua and Whitehaven homes, yet Strzok never even subpoenaed the help, to say nothing of raiding her homes,” Sperry said.

The FBI is corrupt and it goes deeper than merely the uppermost agents in power. Barack Obama had eight years to bury political employees in every agency and now we have Biden.

Sperry wrote on Gettr, “Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff opined …on Fox regarding FBI’s raid on Trump’s home over “national security” concerns and now can’t release the underlying affidavit due to “national security” concerns: “This is just like the Russiagate playbook used by the FBI and Justice Department.” #Russiagate2point0”

It is exactly the same playbook.

All Garland appears ready to do is cherry-pick information and dish it out piecemeal to the media. We must see the affidavit as Sperry asserted. However, Garland stopped the release of the affidavit claiming it will harm their investigation. They commonly hide behind that excuse.

Garland and Wray’s FBI “effectively spied” on Mar-a-Lago for two months after seizing security footage. This was of a potential 2024 candidate and it appears to solely be a fishing expedition.

Two days ago, Sperry wrote, “BREAKING: The Biden Justice Department and FBI effectively SPIED on the primary residence of prospective 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump for TWO MONTHS after seizing security video surveillance footage, including of residents going in and out of rooms at Mar-a-Lago, and then watching the footage for supposed suspicious activity.”

Another important point that Sperry made is NARA is not comprised of bureaucrats. They are Obama’s political appointees and they have an agenda.

THE DISAPPEARING REPUBLICANS

JD Rucker wrote a short essay yesterday that is worth reading: Inconvenient Truth: “The GOP Is Nowhere Near as Committed to Saving America as Democrats Are to Killing Her”

We expect them to act differently in November but they are doing nothing now, with some exceptions. How can they save us when they are allowing Democrats to run ramshod all over our Constitution without screaming to the rafters? We might not have until November and we might not have November. It is not business as usual, but Republicans seem to think the only problem concerns Donald Trump.

As Sperry said, the Republicans [with exceptions] have been all talk.

“Graham, Jordan, Chaffetz, Gowdy, Meadows all talked a good game about “oversight” and “accountability” in the Obama FBI-HIllary Russiagate conspiracy. But they were all talk. The only one who ever drew blood was Devin Nunes. Nunes issued subpoenas that forced out the truth about Hillary funding the dossier and the phony FISAs

“In Banana Republics, the party in power orders the federal police to assassinate the opposition. In America under ObamaBidenObama, the party in power orders the federal police to conduct political hit jobs on the opposition. Difference? Not much.”

Another thing I did not know but wondered about was why Biden is proceeding with such a vengeance. It seems that even in his aged mind, he still knows how to be nasty and vengeful, traits he carried over from his more mentally healthy days.

Paul Sperry says it’s personal.

“IT’S PERSONAL: The bad blood b/t Biden & Trump dates back to 2018 when Trump Justice Dept went after Beijing by focusing on President Xi’s Belt & Road initiative, which netted Hunter partner Ho in bribery scheme & blew up their lucrative CEFC deal, costing the “big guy” millions.”

If true, that is alarming since everything Biden does seems to help China. A case in point. Biden is forcing us into solar and windmills as our only sources of energy although we know they cannot accommodate our needs. Who makes the parts for windmills and solar? China! He’s forcing our energy sector to our greatest enemy. Does Biden hate the US this much? It would appear so. It’s unclear how much he understands these days but his advisors understand full well.

